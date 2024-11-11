Wednesday: Paychecks for Patriots Job Fair in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Veterans looking for career opportunities in Central Florida can get some help landing a job this week.

On Wednesday, CareerSource Central Florida will hold its annual “Paychecks for Patriots” job fair.

The Nov. 13 event will aim not only to connect veterans with local employers, but with community resources as well.

All you’ll need to attend are copies of your resume and a willingness to chat with prospective employers.

Some of the companies set to participate include:

Rosen Hotels and Resorts

Community Health Center

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority

CVS Health

CDL School

Organizers also said representatives from Department of Children and Families and Hope Florida will be on-site Wednesday to offer help with resources relating to housing assistance, childcare and food support.

CareerSource said it “is committed to matching veterans with employers who value the knowledge, skills, and attributes attained during military service.”

And while Wednesday’s event will be in honor of veterans, all job seekers are welcome to attend.

The Paychecks for Patriots Job Fair will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be held at Valencia College School of Public Safety, located at 8600 Valencia College Lane, Orlando Florida 32825.

Paychecks for Patriots hiring event Veterans are encouraged to attend the job and resource fair in Orlando on Nov. 13. (CareerSource Central Florida)

