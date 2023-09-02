Week 2: Football Friday Night on 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — Week Two of Football Friday Night is in the books, and despite rainy weather across Central Florida, we saw some explosive plays from our local athletes.

In our Game of the Week, Seminole beat Osceola 31-6 to improve to 2-0. The Kowboys drop to 0-2 with the loss.

The calendar has flipped to September and now we'll start to get a feel for the real contenders in Central Florida.

