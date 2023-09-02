Local

Week 2: Football Friday Night on 9

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com
By Alex Walker, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Week Two of Football Friday Night is in the books, and despite rainy weather across Central Florida, we saw some explosive plays from our local athletes.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

In our Game of the Week, Seminole beat Osceola 31-6 to improve to 2-0. The Kowboys drop to 0-2 with the loss.

See more in the video above.

Read: UCF Knights win 56-6 over Kent State in season opener

SEE: High school football teams and fans are getting ready for Friday night football The calendar has flipped to September and now we'll start to get a feel for the real contenders in Central Florida. (Nicolle Osorio, WFTV.com)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read