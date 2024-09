, Fla. — Week number 4 of Football Friday Night is in the books.

In our Game of the Week, West Orange beat Boone 24-17 to stay perfect at 3-0.

SEE: High School Football Scores

Elsewhere, The Master’s Academy beat public school Lake Howell 35-17 to move to 5-0 this season.

Football Friday Night Week #4

