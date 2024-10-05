Week 7: Football Friday Night on 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — Week Seven of Football Friday Night is complete.

In our Game of the Week, Oviedo stormed back from a 21-7 deficit to beat Hagerty 42-28.

The Lions have won eight straight in this rivalry series to move to 5-1.

SEE: High School Football Scores

Elsewhere, The First Academy suffered their first loss to Rabun Gap out of Georgia 49-42 in a thriller

