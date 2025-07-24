Weekend heat wave on the horizon, temperatures soar into the 90s with high humidity

ORLANDO, Fla. — We saw lower coverage of rain and storms on Thursday, and more dry air is ahead for Friday.

The showers and storms will fade away this evening, with quiet conditions overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Friday will feature low storm chances and more heat. Just scattered PM storms are expected, with highs in the mid-90s.

The weekend will be hot, as some of the hottest air of the year arrives.

Saturday will feature mostly dry conditions with highs soaring into the mid-90s. Heat indices will likely be above 105, and Heat Advisories will likely be needed.

More heat is ahead for Sunday, with temps pushing into the upper 90s with a few isolated showers. Heat indices will again likely be in the triple digits.

The heat will likely continue into the start of next week, with higher storm chances.

WEATHER 07/24

WEATHER 07/24

WEATHER 07/24

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group