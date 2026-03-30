Wells Fargo branch in Spring Hill loses union representation

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Employees at a Wells Fargo branch in Spring Hill are no longer represented by the Communications Workers of America after union officials withdrew ahead of a scheduled federal decertification election.

The change involved employees at the Lakewood Plaza branch, where bank employee Virginia Fenton filed a petition earlier this month with the National Labor Relations Board requesting a vote on whether to remove union representation.

According to the filing, the petition received enough employee signatures to trigger a decertification election. The NLRB approved an agreement March 12 scheduling a vote for March 30 among full-time and regular part-time tellers, personal bankers, relationship bankers and premier bankers at the branch.

Before the election took place, CWA filed what the NLRB described as a “disclaimer of interest,” indicating the union would no longer seek to represent employees at that location. The NLRB acknowledged the filing March 27, ending union representation at the branch without a vote.

The petition was filed with legal assistance from the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, an organization that provides legal support in labor-related disputes.

Florida is a right-to-work state, which means employees cannot be required to pay union dues or fees as a condition of employment. Federal labor law still allows unions certified in a workplace to negotiate on behalf of all covered employees.

The Spring Hill branch is the second Wells Fargo location this month where employees have ended CWA representation, following a decertification vote at a branch in Apex, North Carolina, according to the foundation.

The Communications Workers of America has not publicly stated why it withdrew before the scheduled election at the Spring Hill branch.

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