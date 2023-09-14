Wells Fargo to sell 10 Florida locations

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Wells Fargo will sell 10 of its locations in Florida, including a pair in Central Florida.

JLL’s Paul Rutledge, Jen Ward and Brandon McCalla are advertising the locations on behalf of the bank. The brokerage is advertising the locations in a group but focused on selling them individually.

Rutledge told Orlando Business Journal that the listing has seen more than one million views in 90 days, and has gotten interest from a number of groups, including out-of-state investors and local developers in the areas near the branches.

