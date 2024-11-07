West Coast pizza chain to break into Orlando with 10-store franchise deal

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza is expanding to Florida with a 10-unit development deal.

At least five of the pizzerias will be in the Orlando area, said a company news release. The remaining eateries will be in Tampa and Sarasota.

Based in Newport Beach, California, Mountain Mike’s is known for its crispy, curly pepperoni topping. The pepperoni is made with a collagen casing that shrinks in the oven to create little pepperoni cups.

