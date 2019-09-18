West Orange football coach arrested for carrying gun at airport, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - West Orange High School’s football coach, Dee Brown, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of carrying a gun at the airport.
According to the arrest report, Brown was trying to go through security at Orlando International Airport with a 9 mm gun in his backpack. A Transportation Security Administration agent noticed the gun on the X-ray machine and stopped Brown for questioning.
Related Headlines
READ: Man climbs 400-foot tower at Orlando TV station
Brown said he did not realize the gun was in his bag, and he did not have a concealed carry permit.
Brown faces a third-degree felony charge.
A spokesperson for Orange County public schools said all alleged violations will be thoroughly investigated.
Brown put on administration leave on Wednesday of last week before he was arrested.
Brown began coaching the West Orange football program this summer. He only coached three games before he was put on administrative leave.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}