Westgate Resorts to cut 357 jobs in Orlando

Westgate Resorts Inc. plans to cut hundreds of jobs in Orlando, according to a report from the Florida Department of Commerce.

A June 28 notice to the state from the Orlando-based timeshare company and its related Westgate Marketing LLC said 357 jobs at 8680 Commodity Circle will be cut by Aug. 30.

“Westgate Resorts has recently merged several of its marketing and operational support teams in order to streamline operations and provide a better experience for owners and guests,” Westgate Resorts wrote in an unsigned statement to Orlando Business Journal. “Team members affected by these changes will be given the opportunity to apply for open and available positions throughout the company.”

