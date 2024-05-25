Westwood office property near SeaWorld Orlando to be redeveloped

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The owner of a 115,000-square-foot office property near SeaWorld in Orlando is seeking permissions to redevelop the land as apartments.

A request filed May 20 in Orange County reveals the intention to replace the first phase of the Westwood office park at 6700 Forum Drive with a 330-unit apartment community.

Steven Boyd of Orlando-based Boyd Civil Engineering Inc. submitted the request as authorized agent on behalf of landowner Magicwood TT LLC, an entity related to New York-based Innovatus Capital Partners.

