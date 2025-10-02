Wet and cloudy weather pattern returns to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain is expected to return on Thursday with a 50% chance of showers, mostly cloudy skies, and temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Breezy onshore winds will be the driving force behind the rain, with the heaviest precipitation expected along the coastline.

Scattered showers are anticipated throughout Thursday, and the weather pattern is expected to persist through the weekend.

Over the next four days, inland areas could see 1 to 3 inches of rain, while the coastline may experience over 4 inches.

Residents should prepare for potential flooding and continue to monitor weather updates.

