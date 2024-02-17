Wet weekend weather continues

ORLANDO, Fla. — Even more rain is expected overnight and through Sunday.
Meteorologist George Waldenberger said there could be nearly 2 inches of rain overnight and Sunday morning.
Temperatures will be cool on Sunday.
There may be a few lingering showers on Monday.
The rest of the week looks dry, except for Friday.
The temperature will gradually warm up a bit next week.
