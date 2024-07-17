WFTV speaks to local Congressman about assassination attempt against Trump

ORLANDO, Fla. — The heads of the FBI, Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security were invited to testify in the assassination attempt of former President Trump.

The hearing is scheduled for July 23.

Questions remain about how the gunman got onto the rooftop at the Pennsylvania rally where the shooting happened.

Channel 9′s Shannon Butler sat down with Rep. Darren Soto (D-FL) for his reaction to the assassination attempt and what he says he’d like to see come out of a congressional hearing.

Rep. Darren Soto:

It’s terrifying. You know when we saw it... This would be a sass of trying to kill former President Trump. This is something that we never want to see in the world’s most revered democracy.

And if we’re going to keep it that way, we need to make sure political violence is never an option.

Shannon Butler:

What happens now, going forward, do you think?

Soto:

I’m hopeful there’ll be a little change in the tone because it has been really nasty.

You know, I was in the chamber on January 6th. I’ve seen how violent rhetoric can lead to violence.

And so I’ve never employed that language.

And I would encourage my colleagues to make more about the policies and the differences that we all are trying to work through to improve people’s lives and not about making this some reality TV show or trying to amp up emotions in a way that is other than us.

Butler:

What questions do you think you, I assume you’re for congressional hearings on this and what questions do you think you need to be asked?

Soto:

I’m absolutely for congressional hearings on this. We need to go step by step to see one why was that building not included in the perimeter plan or why it wasn’t a concern.

What protocols and training were given to the local enforcement covering that area and then why did they respond?

Butler:

What do the Democrats do now?

Soto:

We see President Biden doing his job.

Calling the former president asking for an independent review.

We will have serious questions in the Congress, so these things will just play out on their ordinary course.

Butler:

Are you still a believer that President Biden is the best candidate?

Soto:

I’m 100% behind the president. Look, he’s done a good job.

