What the city has planned for this long-vacant downtown Orlando property

The city of Orlando wants to convert a long-vacant downtown site into a new use.

Orlando’s community redevelopment agency — made up of Orlando City Commissioners — on Oct. 9 will vote on a year-long lease of the property at 30 S. Orange Ave. to use as a public square. The property, at the intersection of Orange Avenue and West Pine Street, was formerly the site of the O’Connell Building built in 1886 before it burned down in 2005.

David Barilla, the city’s director of the downtown development board/community redevelopment agency, told Orlando Business Journal a mural by Visit Orlando helped open up discussion with the property 30 S. Orange LLC. The city would target the first phase in time for when the U.S. Track & Field Marathon Trials come to town in 2024.

