What makes Beryl a unique storm this hurricane season?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Severe Weather Center 9 is tracking many similarities between Emily in 2005 and Beryl.

Emily was the earliest-forming Category 5 on record (on July 16) and grew into a huge storm after hitting the far southeast Caribbean.

That is just like what Beryl did on Monday.

The track for Beryl is very close to Emily’s in 2005.

Bery’s winds are 155 mph, just shy of a Category 5.

