0 What's causing more coyote sightings in Orange County?

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - People who live in west Orange County say they are starting to see a lot more coyotes roaming their neighborhoods. In one case, neighbors say a dog was attacked.

The potential reason may be what’s disappearing from the area: Acres of rural, untamed woods are quickly becoming suburban residential neighborhoods.

In other words, the coyotes’ homes are being bulldozed to make way for human ones.

TRENDING NOW:

“It’s becoming more normal than it used to be,” said Pat Martin, who lives near Windermere. She said her son spotted some coyotes near the Lakes of Windermere community last week.

“He had to wait for three coyotes. They were in the middle of the road and then he said they just ran through the subdivision,” Martin said.

Other neighbors said a coyote attacked a small dog in December as the dog's owner was taking it for a walk.

The coyotes aren’t just in residential areas. They’re also running across busy highways, neighbors say.

“All the building that’s going around, all the fields that are being torn down -- they have to have somewhere to go,” Martin said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said coyotes are typically shy and elusive, but encounters between people and coyotes are happening more open.

Last week, the Florida Department of Health in Osceola County issued a rabies alert after two people were bitten by a rabid coyote but, in general, health officials say it’s rare for coyotes to go after people.



DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.