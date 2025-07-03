Personal trainer faces voyeurism & child porn charges

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Gold’s Gym in Daytona Beach, the gym he worked at David Lee Van Moorsel is charged with 40 counts of digital voyeurism, 40 counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and 30 counts of possession of child porn.

Moorsel was arrested at Gold’s Gym in Daytona Beach, where he worked. A witness to the arrest tells Channel 9 it was fast and discreet.

“Horrible. Just horrible,” said Sally Johnson.

Volusia County investigators say the investigation started on June 16th. When his ex-girlfriend reported he’d been recording their roommate for two years. She also allegedly found two cameras and found he’d been sending nude images and videos to people online.

Investigators also found several legal videos he took of women working out at the gym. While that’s not a crime, it certainly concerned some gym goers.

“That’s just crazy, because I come to this gym all the time,” said Adrianna Schargen.

“I wear shorts, we all wear shorts, we all wear tank tops, I mean this is horrible,” said Johnson.

Detectives say Van Moorsel was also in possession of child pornography. He faces 40 counts of digital voyeurism. 40 counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device and 30 counts of possession of child porn.

“It’s sick inside. It makes you worried for your friends, your friends’ family, everybody in there,” said Johnson.

Gold’s Gym Daytona Beach released a statement saying in part, “After learning of the shocking charges against trainer David Lee Van Moorsel, we immediately terminated his employment and alerted security that he is banned from our property.”

Van Moorsel does have a record. He was convicted in Montana for touching a 13-year-old relative. He’s also accused of watching a 13-year-old shower.

He’s in the Volusia County Jail with no bond.

