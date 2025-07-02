Local

Madeline Soto murder case trial delayed, Sterns opts out of pre-trial hearing

Sterns' Murder Trial Sterns’ attorneys bombard judge with asks in week-long filing spree

ORLANDO, Fla. — New information has been released during a pre-trial hearing for Stephan Sterns in the murder case of Madeline Soto.

Stern’s trial start has been delayed until July 22, with jury selection set for July 25.

Sterns was not present at his pre-trial hearing, as his appearance was waived.

The reasons for the trial delay have not been disclosed, and details about the charges against Sterns remain unspecified.

As more information is released, we will continue to update this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read