0 What you need to know about this week's recalls

From ground beef to medicine, there were multiple recalls issued this week for goods sold in Florida.

Here’s a break down of what’s been pulled off the shelves and what you need to do if you purchased any of the products.

Publix recalls ground chuck products amid E. coli scare

Publix Super Markets is recalling ground chuck products that may be contaminated with E. coli.

The grocery chain says the potentially contaminated beef was sold June 25 through July 31 in several Florida counties and were in a variety of products including various burgers with ground chuck, meatballs, meatloaf, sliders and stuffed peppers.

The meat was sold in the following Central Florida counties: Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, Sumter and Volusia.

FDA announces another blood pressure medication recall

The Food and Drug Administration has announced another blood pressure medication is under a recall.

This time, it is a specific lot made by Accord and the recall is due to the mislabeling of the medication.

The bottle, according to the FDA, is labeled as hydrochlorthiazide tablets, but the bottle in reality contains spronolactone tablets.

Consumers with questions can contact Accord at 1-855-869-1081 or via email at rxrecalls @inmar.com.

If you have taken the mislabeled medication, you can contact the FDA at this link.

Earlier this month, the FDA announced, and eventually expanded, the recall of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited’s valsartan/amlodipine/hydrochlorothiazide tablets after trace amounts of N nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) were found in one of the drug’s active ingredients.

WATCH: More info on recall of blood pressure medication

Children's Advil Suspension Bubble Gum flavor medication recalled

Pfizer is recalling one lot of Children’s Advil Suspension Bubble Gum flavor after the dosage cup in the packaging was mismarked.

The cup is marked in teaspoons, but the instructions on the label are marked in milliliters, USA Today reported.

The recall is only affecting the 4 fluid ounce bottle of Children’s Advil Suspension Bubble Gum Flavored with lot number R51129 and GTIN number 3-0573-0207-30-0.

WATCH: More info on the Children's Advil recall

Nasal spray, baby oral gels made for Walgreens, Rite Aid and others recalled

A recall of CVS-branded nasal decongestants has been expanded to include products marketed under more than a dozen brand names, including the Walgreens, Rite Aid and Family Dollar store brands, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Product Quest Manufacturing is recalling a slew of products as a precautionary measure after the company learned earlier this month of a microbial contamination affecting its .5-ounce bottles CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist, USDA officials said Tuesday. The items under recall include nasal products and baby oral gels manufactured at the Product Quest Manufacturing facility in Florida.

>> See the full list of Product Quest Manufacturing products under recall

Officials warned in a recall notice that use of contaminated nasal products or oral gels could lead to colonization and a subsequent infection that can be life-threatening.

WATCH: More info on the nasal spray recall

Enfamil powdered baby formula removed from CVS shelves

A Florida mother’s discovery in her child’s baby formula has led to all powdered Enfamil baby formula being pulled from CVS shelves.

Alison Denning said that container of Enfamil baby formula looked untampered, the protective seal still in place on the lid. But inside, Denning said something wasn’t right when she opened the container, WFTS reported.

“The bag was in it like this, this particular sticker was not fully attached and when I opened up this seal that wraps around was opened,” Denning told WFTS. “This smells like typical baking flour.”

Then this week, the company announced it was pulling Enfamil powder from stores nationwide:

Enfamil said there is no recall on its products, but says that anyone who uses them should check the appearance of the package. If parents and caregivers are unsure about the formula, they’re being directed to call the company’s hotline at 1-800-BABY123.

WATCH: Why Enfamil baby formula was pulled from shelves

© 2018 Cox Media Group.