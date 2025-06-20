Severe thunderstorm warning issued throughout Brevard, Seminole and Volusia counties

ORLANDO, Fla. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Brevard, Seminole & Volusia counties on Friday.

The warning was issued due to 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail until 1:45 p.m. It was not reissued after that time had elapsed.

A severe thunderstorm is still expected to continue moving through parts of Brevard and Orange counties over the next 30 minutes.

Heavy torrential rain, as well as winds gusting up to 50mph, are possible.

As this storm moves south at 20mph, residents in Titusville, Oak Hill, Mims, Scottsmoor and Maytown should see shelter from the storm.

Channel 9 will continue to update

