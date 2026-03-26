What’s in your water? New Florida invention can reveal hidden microplastics

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida researchers created a new tool to detect tiny pieces of plastic in your water.

Researchers at Florida Polytechnic University have received a patent for a new device that can measure microplastics in water within minutes.

The tool is designed to be compatible with smartphones, allowing users to track plastic levels from their mobile devices.

The invention addresses the growing presence of microplastics in Central Florida’s drinking water.

These microscopic particles have become a significant concern for local researchers as the pollutants move through the region’s ecosystem.

The scale of the pollution was highlighted in a study conducted by the University of Central Florida in December.

That research identified more than 1 trillion microplastic pieces within the Indian River Lagoon.

According to researchers, these plastics enter the environment through rainfall and eventually become trapped in river systems.

Once in the water, the material is absorbed by plants and animals, which then enter the human food chain.

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