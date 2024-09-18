Who wants a piece of Tupperware?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando-based Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE: TUP) on Sept. 17 filed for bankruptcy protection in Delaware, a move that could initiate a complex case given the company’s global presence.

It’s possible the business will be sold off to multiple international investors.

“It’s pretty complicated,” said Tampa business bankruptcy lawyer Edward Peterson, who is not involved with the case. “It’s a multi-jurisdictional issue because they’re dealing with creditors in different countries, as well as trying to decide how to handle different profitable and unprofitable areas of the business. It’s not your standard bankruptcy case.”

Read: Tupperware files for bankruptcy after years of declining sales

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group