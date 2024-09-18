Tupperware files for bankruptcy after years of declining sales

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Tupperware and some of its subsidiaries have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company and its sales parties announced the filing in a statement on Tuesday.

The Osceola County-based company is seeking court approval to facilitate a sale process for the business.

It also wants approval to continue operating during bankruptcy proceedings.

Tupperware was founded in 1946.

It has struggled with declining sales in recent years.

