Who’s running in Tuesday’s Florida special election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On Tuesday, Florida voters will make their voices heard on races for both local and federal lawmaker roles.

There are two races for the U.S. House of Representatives and three for state offices, both in the Florida House and Senate. The candidates are as follows.

U.S. House District 1

Jimmy Patronis - REP

Gay Valimont - DEM

Stephen Broden - NPA

Richard Paul Dembinsky - WRI

Stanley Gray - WRI

Stan McDaniels - WRI

U.S. House District 6

Randy Fine - REP

Josh Weil - DEM

Andrew Parrott - LPF

Randall Terry - NPA

Chuck Sheridan - WRI

Below are the state race candidates.

State House - District 3

Nathan Boyles - REP

Hayden Hudson - REP

Rena McQuaig - REP

Wade A. Merritt - REP

Shon O. Owens - REP

Joshua Sik - REP

Cynthia “Cindy” Smith - REP

Jamie Lee Wells - REP

State House - District 32

Terry Cronin - REP

Brian Hodgers - REP

Bob White - REP

State Senate - District 19

Marcie Adkins - REP

Mark Lightner III - REP

Debbie Mayfield - REP0

Tim Thomas - REP

Polls will open on Tuesday until 7 p.m. Results are not expected before 8 p.m.

Click here to find your polling place and precinct location.









