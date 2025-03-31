Who’s running in Tuesday’s Florida special election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On Tuesday, Florida voters will make their voices heard on races for both local and federal lawmaker roles.
There are two races for the U.S. House of Representatives and three for state offices, both in the Florida House and Senate. The candidates are as follows.
U.S. House District 1
- Jimmy Patronis - REP
- Gay Valimont - DEM
- Stephen Broden - NPA
- Richard Paul Dembinsky - WRI
- Stanley Gray - WRI
- Stan McDaniels - WRI
U.S. House District 6
- Randy Fine - REP
- Josh Weil - DEM
- Andrew Parrott - LPF
- Randall Terry - NPA
- Chuck Sheridan - WRI
Below are the state race candidates.
State House - District 3
- Nathan Boyles - REP
- Hayden Hudson - REP
- Rena McQuaig - REP
- Wade A. Merritt - REP
- Shon O. Owens - REP
- Joshua Sik - REP
- Cynthia “Cindy” Smith - REP
- Jamie Lee Wells - REP
State House - District 32
- Terry Cronin - REP
- Brian Hodgers - REP
- Bob White - REP
State Senate - District 19
- Marcie Adkins - REP
- Mark Lightner III - REP
- Debbie Mayfield - REP0
- Tim Thomas - REP
Polls will open on Tuesday until 7 p.m. Results are not expected before 8 p.m.
Click here to find your polling place and precinct location.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2025 Cox Media Group