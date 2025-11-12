Why air travel woes could linger even if the government shutdown ends

ORLANDO, Fla. — It looks like an end could be in sight to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Which means your trip to the airport could become less stressful — eventually.

Lawmakers in Washington are rushing to pass a bill that would officially reopen the government until Jan. 30.

The bill passed the Senate and early Wednesday morning it cleared the final committee hurdle in the House of Representatives.

That means the full House is set to vote soon.

If it passes and President Trump signs it, hundreds of thousands of federal workers will be back on the job and get the paychecks they have missed.

It would bring a huge sigh of relief for families who have been strapped for weeks.

But there is a catch: Wednesday’s vote in the House is expected to be close.

Democrats aren’t thrilled because the bill doesn’t fix a healthcare subsidy issue they wanted solved.

Even if the bill passes, don’t expect things to be totally smooth at airports, including Orlando International, right away.

The FAA has already told airlines to cut back on flights because they were short-staffed. That order won’t disappear immediately, so experts said we could still see flight delays and cancellations for another week or so while the system gets back to normal.

