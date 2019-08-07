Why law enforcement says you should add a bike helmet to your school supply list

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Do you have a bicycle helmet on your school supply list? If not, doctors and law enforcement agencies are hoping to change your mind.
They said a properly fitted bike helmet can prevent serious injury if a child takes a spill off their bicycle.
Related Headlines
"I tell people all the time, we can fix your arm, we can fix your leg. But your head is harder to fix," said Thomas Lacy, division chief at Nemours Primary and Urgent Care.
WATCH: Law enforcement can now ticket the parents of a child who bicycles without a helmet
He said head injuries can cause life-long issues, including brain damage.
Law enforcement said parents of children spotted riding without helmets can also be cited with a $62 ticket.
First-time violators can buy a helmet, and show the receipt to the courts for the ticket to be dismissed.
In 2018, Florida Highway Patrol worked 76 crashes involving children under the age of 16 in Orange County alone. That's a 21 percent jump from 2017.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
There's been a big push for helmet enforcement after 10-year-old Kevin Pope was hit and killed by a semi-truck just outside Weatherbee Elementary School in April.
FHP investigators said Pope was not wearing a helmet at the time.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}