FHP: Child on bike dies after being struck by semi-truck in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A child on a bike has died after being hit by a semi-truck in south Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the incident happened near East Wetherbee Road and Landstar Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando where he died, troopers said.
Troopers said the crash is being investigated.
We just got to the intersection of Wetherbee and Landstar in Orange County where @FHPOrlando say a child was hit and killed on his bicycle by a semi truck. The truck is not at the scene. FHP is investigating whether it’s a hit-and-run or if the driver knew they hit someone. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/alegqaOOsA— Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) April 24, 2019
