  • FHP: Child on bike dies after being struck by semi-truck in Orange County

    By: James Tutten

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A child on a bike has died after being hit by a semi-truck in south Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    Troopers said the incident happened near East Wetherbee Road and Landstar Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

    The child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando where he died, troopers said.

    Troopers said the crash is being investigated.

