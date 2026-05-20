Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 bring more than speed to wireless networks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wi-Fi has become a foundation of modern business, powering everything from office work and schools to hospitals, factories, retail systems and connected devices.

As more devices come online, wireless networks are being asked to handle more traffic, more users and more demanding applications. That pressure is pushing companies to look beyond faster speeds and focus more on reliability, automation and smarter network management.

Kshitij Mahant, a technical marketing senior manager at Cisco, said the next stage of wireless innovation is not only about adding more bandwidth. It is also about helping networks adapt to changing conditions in real time.

Kshitij Mahant

“There’s a lot of focus on adding spectrum when we haven’t necessarily optimized what we already have,” Mahant said. “That’s why the industry is shifting toward more intelligent networking solutions.”

Mahant has worked in enterprise networking for more than a decade. Early in his career, he helped deploy wireless solutions in underserved areas, including rebuilding connectivity for Haiti’s state university system after the 2010 earthquake.

One reason the issue is becoming more important is the rapid growth of connected devices. With 42 billion cumulative Wi-Fi devices deployed worldwide, wireless networks are no longer supporting only laptops and phones. They are also supporting sensors, smart devices, industrial systems and emerging AI-powered applications.

Mahant said AI-driven network optimization can help by allowing wireless systems to automatically adjust settings such as frequencies, power levels and signal paths. Instead of waiting for administrators to manually fix performance problems, networks can respond more quickly when conditions change.

That matters in industries where downtime can create real costs. In healthcare, wireless networks may support connected medical equipment and patient systems. In finance, they may support time-sensitive transactions. In manufacturing, they may help connect automated equipment, sensors and production systems.

“For businesses that depend on high loads and network management, AI will become essential,” Mahant said.

The arrival of Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 has also changed the conversation. These newer standards open more capacity and can help reduce congestion, but Mahant said the value is not only speed.

“The conversation often revolves around speed, but most applications don’t even push current speed limits,” Mahant said. “The real benefit is in ultra-low latency, increased capacity and the ability to support hundreds of simultaneous users.”

Mahant said the next stage of wireless development will likely focus on systems that can detect and resolve problems before users feel the impact.

As hybrid work, connected devices, edge computing and smart cities continue to grow, companies may need to rethink how they design and manage wireless networks.

For Mahant, the question is not whether businesses need better networks. It is whether they are building them quickly enough to keep up.

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