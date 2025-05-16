WATCH: Wild police chase in Ocala ends after rollover crash

OCALA, Fla. — Law enforcement in Marion County said a man was arrested after a dangerous police pursuit.
Ocala police said Voshon Brown fled from officers on Saturday, after he was seen driving recklessly from the scene of a disturbance.
Brown eventually crashed into a curb while going through a wooden fence, causing the car to flip upside down, police said.
Officials said he got out of the car and ran, while carrying a rifle, and was later stopped by police.
Brown is facing a long list of charges, including aggravated assault and fleeing and eluding.
