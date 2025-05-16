WATCH: Wild police chase in Ocala ends after rollover crash

OCALA, Fla. — Law enforcement in Marion County said a man was arrested after a dangerous police pursuit.

Ocala police said Voshon Brown fled from officers on Saturday, after he was seen driving recklessly from the scene of a disturbance.

Brown eventually crashed into a curb while going through a wooden fence, causing the car to flip upside down, police said.

Officials said he got out of the car and ran, while carrying a rifle, and was later stopped by police.

Brown is facing a long list of charges, including aggravated assault and fleeing and eluding.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group