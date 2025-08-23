Wildheart Riding School files lawsuit against Facebook parent company over anonymous defamation

GENEVA, Fla. — Wildheart Riding School in Geneva has filed a lawsuit against Facebook’s parent company to uncover the identity of an anonymous poster.

The lawsuit claims that the anonymous individual is defaming the school by questioning its care of horses on Facebook.

The Wildheart Riding School is seeking legal action to address what it considers defamatory comments made on social media.

Channel 9 has reached out for a statement and has yet to hear back.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group