Wildwood officials urge residents to conserve water as shortage declaration takes effect

WILDWOOD, Fla. — Wildwood officials are calling for increased water conservation from residents and businesses following a regional shortage declaration. The Southwest Florida Water Management District issued a Modified Phase III “Extreme” Water Shortage order that takes effect April 3.

The declaration introduces updated water use restrictions aimed at preserving local supplies during the dry season. These measures apply to all of Sumter County and include specific limits on irrigation and outdoor water use.

Lawn watering in Wildwood and throughout Sumter County is now limited to once per week. Residents must follow designated times on a specific day determined by their property’s address number. The city is also sharing information regarding these limits directly with its utility customers.

The city has implemented internal changes to reduce municipal water consumption. These efforts include decreasing irrigation and limiting the operational hours of ornamental fountains at city-owned facilities. Despite the increased restrictions, officials confirmed the city does not plan to implement a water shortage surcharge at this time.

City Manager Jason McHugh emphasized that conservation is necessary due to the seasonal nature of local water levels.

McHugh noted that the city is taking a lead role in reducing use during this period. “Rainfall and water supplies are cyclical,” McHugh said. “While they typically rise significantly during the rainy season, they can drop to levels of concern during the dry season. We want to emphasize the importance of responsible water use, particularly during this time and will be ramping up our own efforts in and around city facilities.”

Residents living in sections of The Villages located within Wildwood receive their water through a separate utility provider. These individuals are encouraged to seek additional guidance from the District Property Management website regarding their specific water use policies.

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