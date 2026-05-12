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Wildwood’s Barwick Street gets major upgrade to address drainage and flooding

The project is expected to take about nine months

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Barwick - Construction Exhibit Map
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

WILDWOOD, Fla. — Construction is underway on a roadway improvement project along Barwick Street in Wildwood.

The project includes work along Barwick Street between Warfield Avenue and St. Clair Street, with additional work near Osceola Avenue, city officials said.

The improvements include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements, utility upgrades and restoration work.

City officials said crews will preserve historic oak trees in medians wherever possible.

Barwick - Construction Exhibit Map

“This area has experienced drainage and flooding concerns, particularly after heavy rainfall,” Public Works Director Jeremy Hockenbury said. “We are addressing these localized challenges throughout the city systematically, neighborhood by neighborhood.”

The project is expected to take about nine months.

Officials said the work is designed to reduce standing water on roads and in yards, improve stormwater collection and drainage, upgrade underground utilities and strengthen the roadway.

Drivers should expect delays, temporary lane or road closures, possible detours, heavy equipment and construction crews in the area.

Residents in work zones will continue to have access to their properties during construction.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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