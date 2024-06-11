Will bark for votes: Apopka dog mayor election begins

APOPKA, Fla. — Get ready to vote for the next dog who will run Apopka.

The City of Apopka asks residents to vote for their favorite canine candidate to represent the animals in the community and support Apopka Commissioners.

Each candidate will represent a local pet rescue center and a portion of the campaign proceeds will be donated to that shelter.

Early voting begins Saturday online.

Election Day for the Apopka Dog Mayor is on July 27.

Each dollar donated is one vote.

Canine candidates will also hit the streets as part of their campaign trail with in-person $1 voting. Click here to see their schedule.

This is the second year for the dog election program.

In 2023, the election raised over $19,800 in donation votes.

After 5,600 votes and between five Central Florida Animal Rescue dogs, Asher became the city’s first Honorary Dog Mayor.

See the dogs running for Apopka Dog Mayor 2024:

