0 Wind: More than just a movement of air, it's a force of nature

Wind: A natural movement of air of any velocity; a destructive force or influence.

You can’t see, but you can feel it. Sometimes it blows cold, other times, warm. And, when you hear it howl, it can be unnerving.

Floridians know too well the destructive force of wind. Residents of the Sunshine State have dealt with hurricanes, tropical storms and what seems like endless summer rainstorms.

Wind is a major factor in determining weather and climate. It carries heat, moisture, pollutants and pollen to new areas.

According to National Geographic, wind exists because the sun unevenly heats the surface of the Earth. As hot air rises, cooler air moves in to fill the void.

Wind traveling at different speeds, different altitudes, and over water or land can cause different types of patterns and storms.

Wind can be destructive, causing hurricanes that can pack wind speeds of more than 160 mph and release more than 2.4 trillion gallons of rain. Also, high hurricane winds can create tornadoes, a violently rotating funnel of air.

If you have ever witnessed a hazy Caribbean sunset, you can thank the wind for that. Wind moves particles of the earth, such as dust or sand. Dust from the Sahara crosses the Atlantic and creates misty sunsets in the Caribbean.

Wind also has the power to erode land, creating sand dunes in the desert. But the wind’s power to erode land can be harmful to agriculture.

“Dust Bowl storms could reduce visibility to a few feet and earned names like "Black Blizzards." Millions of farmers, especially those in the U.S. states of Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas, lost their land when they were unable to harvest any crops,” according to the National Geographic website.

Wind can be a powerful ally, too. It is used as a source of energy and has been for more than 1,000 years. Wind is a renewable resource and does not directly cause pollution.

“Wind energy is harnessed through powerful turbines. Wind turbines have a tall tubular tower with two or three propeller-like blades rotating at the top. When the wind turns the blades, the blades turn a generator and create electricity,” according to the National Geographic website.

Experts predict that by 2050, 1/3 of the world’s electricity needs could be met by wind.

Whether it’s producing a fearsome, powerful storm or creating an enjoyable gentle breeze, the wind is a natural force, bestowing balance to our beautiful planet.

