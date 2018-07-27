ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man convicted of raping a woman in Windermere was sentenced Friday to 45 years in prison.
Darryl Patterson was set to be sentenced last month, but a judge allowed a delay after Patterson hired a new attorney.
He was arrested in June 2016 on suspicion of raping and videotaping the woman.
In March, Patterson was found guilty of sexual battery and attempted sexual battery.
The victim told the judge Friday about how she pleaded with Patterson the night of the attack to let her go home. She said he treated her cruelly the next morning and told her he had taken pictures of her.
Patterson was sentenced to 30 years for the rape and 15 years for attempted sexual battery. The sentences will run consecutively.
Patterson is accused in another rape case that is on appeal because the statute of limitations may be up.
He’s also facing charges in another case in Brooksville, Florida.
