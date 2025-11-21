Winn-Dixie and Second Harvest provide Thanksgiving meals to 500 Orange County families

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Winn-Dixie and Second Harvest Food Bank partnered today to provide Thanksgiving meals to 500 families in Orange County.

The initiative aimed to support local families by distributing turkeys and sides for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

This effort comes as Second Harvest Food Bank highlights the ongoing hunger crisis, with one in seven Central Floridians facing food insecurity.“

Partnerships like this play a major role in fighting the hunger crisis,” said a representative from Second Harvest Food Bank.

