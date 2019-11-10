Winter Garden man murdered in Sumter County, Sheriff's Office says

WILDWOOD, Fla. - The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Winter Garden man was murdered in the Royal area of Wildwood.
At 7:36 a.m. Saturday, deputies said, someone reported a body in a yard on County Road 231.
Deputies identified the man as Michael Kotait.
Investigators said Kotait's SUV was found in a lake, about a 16-minute drive away.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 352-793-2621 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.
