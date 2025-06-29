Winter Garden to negotiate lease for new children’s museum on undeveloped land

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Winter Garden city commissioners have unanimously voted to negotiate a lease with Eight Waves for a new children’s museum.

The proposed museum will be located at 271 E. Plant St. on 2.57 acres and is expected to open in 2029, attracting 30,000 visitors annually.

Eight Waves, a nonprofit focusing on literacy and mentorship for under-resourced children, plans to build a three-story, 52,250-square-foot museum along with a three-story, 192-space parking garage.

The museum’s site will allow for the relocation of a 100-year-old house to preserve it and enable a proposed development to begin...

