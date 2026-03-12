Winter Garden’s Writer’s Block Bookstore to close as small businesses face rising rents

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Another piece of downtown Winter Garden’s heart is saying goodbye.

Writer’s Block Bookstore, a beloved shop on West Plant Street, will close its doors at the end of April. The news comes as several other small, local businesses on the same street have also been told their leases won’t be renewed.

In a letter posted inside the store, owner Lauren Zimmerman explained the decision wasn’t hers.

“Due to recent changes in property ownership downtown, our landlord has chosen to terminate our lease and bring in a new tenant at a significantly higher rent,” Zimmerman wrote.

She added that the closure is “deeply upsetting for our team and for me personally.”

Zimmerman said she fell in love with Winter Garden from the start and is grateful for the families, teachers, and friends who made the store special over the past five years.

For regulars like Isabella Dinetti, the bookstore felt like a second home.

“Yes, it’s very much a homey vibe. I feel pretty safe in here, and I love looking at old books,” Dinetti told Channel 9 while browsing the shelves.

When asked about small businesses being pushed out by rising rents, she shared a simple but powerful thought:

“I do find it quite sad, because to me, I think we should support not only all businesses, but especially small businesses. They deserve love and support, and you know, they need help, and so I think they should have some grace.”

Writer’s Block isn’t the only shop facing this change. In recent weeks, Three Birds Café, Polka Dotz, Ruby & Rust, and Driftwood Market have also announced closures or lease terminations along Plant Street.

Many of these businesses say they received notice that their leases won’t be renewed after their buildings were sold, and often with little warning and no chance to negotiate.

While the Winter Garden location is closing, the Writer’s Block store in Winter Park remains open. Zimmerman says the team will continue serving Winter Garden customers online and through pickup and delivery options.

She also promised to stay connected to the community.

“We are also already looking at ways to stay connected to Winter Garden — through schools, libraries, events, and partnerships in the months ahead,” Zimmerman wrote.

And she ended her note with a message of thanks:

“Most of all, I just want to say thank you. Thank you for showing up for us again and again, for bringing your children, for trusting us with your reading lives, and for making this such a meaningful part of our story.”

As downtown Winter Garden continues to grow and attract new investment, residents and business owners are asking: How do we keep the small-town feel that made this place special?

The city says lease agreements are private contracts and they can’t interfere, but community members say they’re watching closely.

If you’d like to support Writer’s Block Bookstore, visit their Winter Park location or shop online.

