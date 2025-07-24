Winter Park enacts ordinance to limit protests near library and events center

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Winter Park officials have enacted a new ordinance limiting where protests can occur near its library and events center.

The ordinance, passed by the city commission Wednesday night, specifies designated areas for protests to prevent disturbances during events.

The area on Morse Boulevard, which frequently hosts weddings and other events, is now subject to these new regulations.

Protesters who create disturbances in these areas can be charged with trespassing under the new ordinance.

