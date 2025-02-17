Winter Park girl recognized for innovation in hearing technology

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A 12-year-old girl in Winter Park is preparing to travel to Austria, after winning a huge prize.

Arabella Romsa was jumping up and down with excitement when she found out.

She was born deaf and is a sixth grader at The Geneva School.

She came up with an idea for a USB device that you can plug into a cochlear implant to record what a speaker says, like her teachers, for example, and transcribe it onto the computer.

The idea won her the USA Grand Prize in an international hearing invention competition.

During her trip to Austria, Arabella will get to meet with other young innovators from around the world.

