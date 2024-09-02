Local

Winter Park office park to get mixed-use makeover with restaurants, retail

By Trevor Fraser and WFTV.com News Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

An office and flex business park in Winter Park will be remade into a mixed-use development that will include restaurants, retail and green space.

Currently known as Winter Park Business Center, online listing materials for the 2.41-acre property at 803-811 S. Orlando Ave. dub the redevelopment project Minnesota Row, as it is located off Minnesota Avenue, west of the Publix Hollieanna Shopping Center.

Charlotte, N.C.-based Asana Partners bought the property in 2022 for $27.75 million. Representatives for Asana were not immediately available for comment.

