Winter Park robbery suspects caught after pursuit into Lake Mary

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Two men were arrested after fleeing from a robbery and attempted murder scene in Winter Park and taking police on a pursuit to Lake Mary.

Leila Sirisuk took video of two men being arrested outside a restaurant where she works in Lake Mary. She says, “I saw a ton of police cars.”

Winter Park police say the suspects took off in their green Ford Fusion and a pursuit occurred ending more than 10 miles away.

Witnesses say they saw the suspects come into the TJ Maxx strip mall off Greenwood Blvd, we could see fresh tire tracks on the pavement. Witness Bryton Henderson was there with his dad when the arrest went down, “One of them looked like he was upset.” It took the father and son by surprise, “I was like oh my gosh what is going on. Nothing like this ever happens in Lake Mary.”

Investigators say the suspects were taken into custody safely. Leila says, “Scary ya.”

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