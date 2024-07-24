Winter Park weighs expanding times for Sunday alcohol sales

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Officials for the city of Winter Park have drafted an ordinance that would amend its regulations on the sale of alcoholic beverages on Sundays — allowing for sales and consumption to begin at the same time they would any other day of the week.

The proposal, which is on the agenda for the Winter Park City Commission’s July 24 meeting, would allow alcohol sales in the popular Orlando suburb to begin at 7 a.m. on Sunday, which is when they begin on the other days of the week, as opposed to the current start time of 11 a.m.

“In today’s business environment, there are many breakfast establishments that offer alcoholic beverages, such as a champagne toast or a Bloody Mary,” reads the agenda item packet produced by city staff. “The supermarkets and convenience stores struggle with the current Sunday sale hours for customers shopping for beverages when heading to the beach or planning for afternoon activities, especially during the football season.”

