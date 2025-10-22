Winter Springs launches new tech-driven program to assess and repave roads

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — New high-tech vans equipped with lasers and cameras are being deployed in Winter Springs this week to scan the roads.

The IRIS-Pro vehicles are part of a new pavement management program that assesses road conditions and determines which streets need repaving first.

The introduction of these advanced vans marks a significant step in the city’s efforts to maintain and improve its infrastructure.

By using cutting-edge technology, the city aims to efficiently prioritize road repairs based on the data collected by the IRIS-Pro vehicles.

