Winter Springs Police Department promotes safe riding with an upcoming e-bike safety workshop

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — The Winter Springs Police Department is hosting an E-Bike Safety Class on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, at Adventure Cycling in Winter Springs.

The class aims to educate both new and experienced e-bike riders on safe riding practices, e-bike laws, and maintenance tips to ensure a safer riding experience.

The class will be held at Adventure Cycling, located at 1491 E State Road 434, Suite 108, Winter Springs, at 10:30 a.m.

For more information, contact WSPD.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group