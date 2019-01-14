Woman, 66, threatens mass shooting on Facebook at K-9 memorial, deputies say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A 66-year-old woman threatened a mass shooting on Facebook at a memorial service for a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office K-9 dog killed in the line of duty, according to the Associated Press.
Jill Hoffman of Boca Raton was arrested after posting more than 100 comments on the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, news outlets reported Sunday.
Hoffman was charged with making written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting. She remains jailed without bail.
The posts centered on Thursday's memorial service for the K-9, Cigo, who was fatally shot outside a Wellington mall on Christmas Eve by a gunman sought for attempted murder.
According to authorities, one post read, "Great venue for a mass shooting. You don't have the sense you were born with."
