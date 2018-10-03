Woman accused of embezzling $200,000 from Brevard County business

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A Merritt Island woman is facing charges after deputies say she embezzled roughly $200,000 from a Brevard County business where she worked, according to an arrest report.
Investigators said 29-year-old Jaymi Nicholas made $14 an hour when she was employed as a bookkeeper for Space Coast Realty and Investments.
Nicholas used her position as bookkeeper to write tens of thousands of dollars in checks to herself, according to the arrest report.
Investigators said another employee uncovered the theft after discovering multiple suspicious voided checks had actually been made payable to Nicholas.
Space Coast Realty said in a statement the company began to investigate as soon as the suspicious activity was discovered.
“It is very important that everyone know that no funds of any of our clients or customers were affected by her actions,” the company said.
The only victim listed in the case is the company and Dr. Barbara Keller, the owner.
According to investigators, much of the money was spent on personal expenses, including purchases made off QVC.
