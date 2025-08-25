Woman arrested in Palm Bay after entering couple’s vehicle and choking dog, officials say

PALM BAY, Fla. — On August 24, 2025, a woman was arrested in Palm Bay for allegedly entering a vehicle without permission and attacking a dog inside.

A couple noticed a suspicious woman, who was later identified as Azeda Dark, while driving near Dallam Avenue and Fairlight Street NW.

After rolling down his window to ask if she needed help, Azeda got into their vehicle and started choking their German Shepherd, Chunk Norris.

The driver then used a wooden baton to intervene and protect his dog, Chunk, from Azeda Dark’s attack.

Following the altercation, an unidentified white male assisted Azeda into his truck and took her to Palm Bay Hospital. Officers subsequently arrested her there.

Azeda Dark is charged with aggravated animal cruelty and burglary of an occupied vehicle. The Eichelbergers have stated that they intend to press charges against her.

Azeda Dark was medically cleared and subsequently taken into custody.

©2025 Cox Media Group